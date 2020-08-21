Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Beacon Lighting Group has a 12-month low of A$0.39 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of A$1.31 ($0.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

