Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Beacon Lighting Group has a 12-month low of A$0.39 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of A$1.31 ($0.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile
