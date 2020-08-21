Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Bat Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $160.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 126.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

