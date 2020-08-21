Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Short Interest Update

Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 1,963,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.

BNKXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue cut Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bankia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BNKXF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Friday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

