Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million. Analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

