Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.