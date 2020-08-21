Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSMX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 34,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.