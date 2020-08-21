Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BCS lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 193,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $674.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.50. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

