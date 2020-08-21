AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.43

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 778817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

AZEK Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

