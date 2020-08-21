Azarga Uranium’s (AZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.79 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
