Azarga Uranium’s (AZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.79 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

