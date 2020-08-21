Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $5,501,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 113.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $248.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 181.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.