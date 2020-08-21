Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.60

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $175.60 and traded as low as $170.55. Augean shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 126,152 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.42.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

