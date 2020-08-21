Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 30th total of 807,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,987.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $84.27 on Friday. Atos has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $88.82.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

