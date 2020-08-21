Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.94. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 39,064 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $240.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 567.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.85.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

