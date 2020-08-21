ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ATLANTIA SPA/ADR will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.