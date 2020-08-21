ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,833.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

