Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 30th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIAPF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. Ascential has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

