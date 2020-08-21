Argus Raises Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $62.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective increased by Argus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.
NYSE BUD traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $98.34.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after buying an additional 1,401,917 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after buying an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
