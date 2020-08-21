Argus Raises Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $62.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective increased by Argus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NYSE BUD traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $98.34.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after buying an additional 1,401,917 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after buying an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

