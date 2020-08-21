Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARCE. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

ARCE opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

