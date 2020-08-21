Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $873.92

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $873.92 and traded as low as $722.50. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $722.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 766.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 871.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc will post 6071.535206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

