Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,505,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

