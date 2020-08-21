Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.22. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.