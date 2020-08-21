Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of AAOI opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $296.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,412 shares of company stock worth $705,305 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.