Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported strong fiscal third-quarter results driven by strength in semiconductor equipment demand and strong growth across all revenue segments. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remained a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains optimistic about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. However, market uncertainties persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in spending by memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

