Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $197.01 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

