Andrew Cappotelli Sells 686 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Cappotelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 389,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
