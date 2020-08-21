Andrew Cappotelli Sells 686 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Cappotelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paylocity alerts:

On Tuesday, August 11th, Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 389,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.