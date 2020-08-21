Analyzing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (NASDAQ:DSFN)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.04 $30.81 million $1.83 11.01 DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.64 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 16.59% 9.29% 0.97% DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

