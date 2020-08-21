Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the highest is $5.74 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $22.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,719,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

