Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.33). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 618.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

OXY stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 219,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

