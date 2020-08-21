Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after buying an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.11 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

