Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 497,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $52,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,385 shares of company stock worth $7,230,968 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,151,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

