American Riviera Bank’s (ATNNF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of American Riviera Bank (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $115.10 on Tuesday.

Get American Riviera Bank alerts:

About American Riviera Bank

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine encapsulations, engine top covers, hoodliners, battery covers, fender insulators, water box shields, and outer dashes and other body-mounted absorbers; and interior floor products comprising inner dashes, non-woven carpets, tufted carpets, spacers and crash pads, and floor insulators and mats.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Riviera Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Riviera Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.