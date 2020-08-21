American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

American River Bankshares stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $3,089,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

