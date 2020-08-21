American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Jean C. Halle Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $849,778.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

