American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National BankShares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMNB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

AMNB opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $254.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American National BankShares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American National BankShares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American National BankShares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American National BankShares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American National BankShares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.