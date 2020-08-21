American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.49.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

