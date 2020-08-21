American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

AMH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.