Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised Amc Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amc Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amc Networks by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Amc Networks by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

