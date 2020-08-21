Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of AMBA opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

