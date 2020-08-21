AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) PT Raised to $10.00 at Truist

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. Analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

