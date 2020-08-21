Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 36,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,264. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.
About Altus Midstream
