Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 36,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,264. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

