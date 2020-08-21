Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,040,836.25 in Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASPS opened at $10.18 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $149.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.27% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

