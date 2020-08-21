Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Alterola Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alterola Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 12,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

