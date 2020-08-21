Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska Sells 70,936 Shares

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $172,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 233,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,678.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.28.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
See Also: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.