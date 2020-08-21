Alliance Global Partners Boosts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $5.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $3.60 to $5.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAS. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.41.

USAS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,223. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $6,889,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,933,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,368 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,595,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Americas Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americas Silver by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 660,743 shares during the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

