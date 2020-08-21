Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott Sells 10,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total value of $3,043,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,398 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALGN opened at $297.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.