Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BABA opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.14. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

