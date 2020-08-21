Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

