Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

