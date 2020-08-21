Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $13.28 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 EPS.

Shares of BABA opened at $257.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.14. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

