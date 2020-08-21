Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $13.28 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 EPS.

Shares of BABA opened at $257.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.14. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

