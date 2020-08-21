Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $404.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

