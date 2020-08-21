AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.