AIM ImmunoTech’s (AIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE:AIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,515. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a current ratio of 42.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $61,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

